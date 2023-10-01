October 1, 2023

The Cyprus problem is a European problem: Metsola

President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola met with President Nikos Christodoulides on Sunday as part of her official visit to Cyprus.

The two held a meeting at the presidential palace where they discussed the Cyprus problem and migration. Metsola later accompanied Christodoulides to the parade in the capital marking Cyprus’ Independence Day.

Christodoulides heralded Metsola’s visit for the country’s Independence Day, saying this sent strong messages to the world.

Meanwhile Metsola said the Cyprus problem is a European one, expressing her support for the appointment of a UN envoy.

She added the EU will never be complete while Cyprus is divided.


