October 1, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yellow weather warning for storms on Monday

By Andria Kades0611
The met office on Sunday issued a yellow weather warning for isolated storms and potential hail for Monday.

The warning is between 11am to 4pm.

Isolated thunderstorms are expected to affect mainly inland and mountainous areas, while hail is also possible.

The intensity of the rain is expected to vary between 35 and 55 millimeters per hour.


