October 2, 2023

Bookings for 2024 ‘MSC Musica’ cruises from Limassol now open

By Press Release01
let's go tours msc cruises

Let’s Go Tours by Amathus, the preferred sales agent of MSC Cruises in Cyprus, announces the launch of sales for MSC Musica from Limassol for 2024.

MSC Musica will sail from Limassol every Friday from May 17 to October 25, 2024, for seven-night cruises, visiting the ports of Mykonos, Piraeus, Santorini, Ephesus, and Haifa.

When you sail with the MSC Musica, you experience a magical experience of warmth that makes every minute of your cruise unforgettable. Life is beautiful from the moment you come aboard: from the central foyer’s three-tier waterfall to its see-through piano, floating suspended on a crystal floor above a pool of shimmering water.

The designer venues on board are equally inspiring, whether you’re dancing to a band in the dazzling Crystal Lounge, pausing in the stylish Havana Club cigar lounge, treating yourself to a wine tasting, gaming in the Sanremo Casino, or enjoying a superb live show at the stunning Teatro La Scala.

The delightfully varied cuisine on this beautiful ship excels, all freshly prepared in the traditional manner from prime ingredients. Indulge in succulent Italian gourmet specialties at Il Giardino, treat yourself at the Kaito Sushi Bar, or explore a luscious array of authentic Italian pizzas.

Children and young adults enjoy the special treatment typical of MSC’s Mediterranean way of life, with indoor and outdoor play amenities, a pool of their own and separate Kids and Teens Clubs for a vibrant social life on board.

Book your 2024 MSC Musica cruise now with just €150 deposit per person, and secure your cabin with exclusive offers starting from as low as €629 per person with meals included. Limited cabins are available, so be sure to book early.

For more information and bookings:

And to experience a virtual 360-degree tour of MSC Musica, visit https://virtual-tours.msccruises.com/MSC-Musica/en-gl/index.html


