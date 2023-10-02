October 2, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Kombos pledges Cyprus support in Ukraine

By Tom Cleaver
Υπουργός Εξωτερικών Κωνσταντίνος Κόμπος στις Βρυξέλλες
Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos

Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos was in Ukraine on Monday for a meeting of the foreign ministers of all 27 European Union member states in Kyiv.

The meeting is the first of its kind in the bloc’s history to take place outside the EU.

“Cyprus stands in solidarity with Ukraine and its people,” Kombos said.

European Commission vice president Josep Borrell said upon his arrival that the meeting is “historic.”

“We are here to express our solidarity and support for the Ukrainian people,” he said.

He added, “this war has profound consequences for the whole world, but for us Europeans it is an existential threat. Maybe not everyone in the world sees it in this way, but for us Europeans, let me repeat, this is an existential threat.”


