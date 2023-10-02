October 2, 2023

Man who shot Paphos resident with hunting gun to stand trial

The 34-year-old Greek Cypriot who shot a 31-year-old Paphos resident twice with a hunting gun has been referred to a direct trial at the district’s criminal court.

Monday’s development means that the suspect will again appear before the court on November 2 when the trial begins.

Paphos police said last month that they are investigating an attempted murder, after they announced that the 31-year-old man was shot at around 5.30am. He was returning from a night out and had parked his vehicle outside his home.

As he got out of his car, another vehicle approached, stopped, and fired a gun in the direction of the victim, letting off two shots and hitting his target both times.

Relatives of the victim managed to immobilise the perpetrator who was later arrested.

The injured man was taken to Paphos A&E but due to the seriousness of his condition, he was transferred to Nicosia general hospital. He has sustained facial and chest injuries.

The suspect is facing charges of attempted murder. Police believe the two men had personal differences.


