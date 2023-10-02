October 2, 2023

Reflect Festival’s spectacular drone show (video)

By Kyriacos Nicolaou
reflect festival 2023 doers united

Relive the mesmerising moment when 200 drones illuminated the sky above Limassol during this year’s Reflect Festival’s grand opening.

Reflect Festival, in partnership with PwC Cyprus Experience Centre, showcased this dazzling display as a testament to Cyprus’ potential as a nation of doers.

The Reflect Festival 2023 echoed a powerful message: With unwavering collaboration between the public and private sectors and a forward-thinking vision, Cyprus is on its way to becoming a globally renowned tech island.

Stakeholders renewed their dedication to shaping a prosperous future for the island.

The festival took place on September 20-21 and drew an impressive crowd of more than 8,000 international entrepreneurs, decision-makers, and investors, marking an unprecedented global celebration of technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship.

With 200 prominent speakers in attendance, the Reflect Festival 2023 was nothing short of a resounding success, leaving attendees buzzing with excitement.

This year’s event was particularly special as it represented the festival’s first truly global edition.

Watch the video of the drone show below:


