October 2, 2023

Upcoming music at Technopolis 20

By Eleni Philippou00
brass trio

The new month will bring more live music performances all around the island and Paphos prepares to welcome a handful of musicians. Two musical evenings will take place at Technopolis 20 in October including a groovy band from Cologne, Germany.

The Pocket Brass band will perform for the first time at the Technopolis 20 garden on October 6, introducing its funky improv sound, original compositions and colourful grooves. Making up the band are Bernd Lechtenfeld on trombone, Ralph Himmler on trumpet and flugelhorn, and Achim Fink on tuba. Some of the pieces that will be performed in their programme are Gibraltar, Love for Sale, Caravan, Laurita (Richard Galliano), Blackbird, You Are So Beautiful and The Preacher.

On October 10, Technopolis 20 will welcome the Cypriot pianist Manolis Neophytou who will present works by Sergei Rachmaninoff, Alexander Scriabin, Dmitrii Shostakovich, Ernesto Lecuona, Astor Piazzolla, Isaac Albeniz, Evanthia Rebutsika, Eleni Karaindrou, Manos Hadjidakis and Mikis Theodorakis.

Before all of that takes place however the Technopolis 20 Classics series will present a concert for violin and piano at Markideio Theatre on Tuesday. Performing will be the internationally renowned pianist and professor at Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts Konstantin Lifschitz, joined on stage by the young and gifted violinist Elisso Gogibedaschwili. Together they will present a musical evening that will include works by Karol Szymanowski, Ludwig van Beethoven, Claude Debussy and Johannes Brahms.

 

Pocket Brass

Brass trio from Cologne plays live. October 6. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8pm. Tel: 7000-2420

Piano Recital

With Cypriot pianist Manolis Neophytou. October 10. Technopolis 20, Paphos. 8.30pm. Tel: 7000-2420

Concert for Violin and Piano

With Elisso Gogibedaschwili and Konstantin Lifschitz. October 3. Markideio Theatre, Paphos. 8pm. Tel: 7000-2420


