October 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Arrest after man found with cannabis, ancient artefacts

By Tom Cleaver01
bases arrest

British bases police arrested a 50-year-old man from Dasaki Achnas on Tuesday after 1kg of cannabis and “objects resembling ancient artefacts” were found in his home.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, police in the Dhekelia base conducted a search in the man’s home at around 5pm.

In addition to the drugs and the artefacts, they also say they found knives.

The cannabis, artefacts, and knives were all seized by the police and the man is expected to appear in court on Wednesday.


