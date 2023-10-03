October 3, 2023

Cyprus’ new ambassador to Greece takes up post

Stavros Avgoustides has been appointed as Cyprus’ new ambassador to Greece, taking over the role from Kyriakos Kenevezos.

In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Monday Avgoustides expressed his commitment to his new role and outlined his priorities, primarily focusing on enhancing the fraternal relations between Greece and Cyprus.

“Today’s assumption of my duties, as head of the diplomatic mission of the Republic of Cyprus in Athens, is carried out with a high sense of responsibility and is a unique honour,” he said.

“The primary goal is to further strengthen and improve the quality of the fraternal relations between Greece and Cyprus.

Avgoustides also expressed his gratitude to his predecessor, extending his best wishes for his personal and professional success.

 

 


