Praxis and Choise sign partnership agreement to make crypto accessible globally

Praxis Tech, a leading payment orchestration software company based in Cyprus, this week announced the signing of a partnership agreement with Choise.com, a fast-growing crypto ecosystem comprising a digital banking and crypto earning platform.

Choise.com was brought about in 2022 following the merger of a market-leading crypto app Crypterium and a revolutionary earnings platform, Charism.

Operating in more than 170 countries, Choise.com provides its customers with a complete range of crypto services, powered by a wide range of earning and lending options.

Choise.com puts a special emphasis on making earning crypto simpler, quicker, and easier for users who aren’t crypto-natives. Choise.com CeFi ecosystem is presented by a centralised wallet that helps customers manage their assets with ultimate ease.

Increasing adoption has long been a challenge for the crypto community, even for established and licensed platforms, such as Choise.com.

By partnering with Praxis, Choise.com benefits from its robust payment orchestration solution that allows merchants to easily receive payments and handle payouts in a variety of payment methods.

By relying on Praxis’ network of 540+ PSPs and 1000+ APMs (Alternative Payment Methods), Choise.com will be able to bring a variety of payment solutions, including local payment methods, to its clientele in over 170 countries.

“Choise.com has come a long way and grown into an advanced platform on an intersection of CeFI and DeFi ecosystems. Our comprehensive suite of products has something for everyone – crypto natives and beginners alike. By introducing a variety of payment methods to the Choise.com wallet and providing localised options, we look forward to making our products more accessible to our diverse international client base and, ultimately, driving further the adoption of our features. We have long been looking for a partner as globally focused, forward-thinking, and technologically robust as Praxis, and we’re thrilled to begin this collaboration with them”, said Austin Kimm, Director of strategy and investments at Choise.com.

“At Praxis, we have made it our mission to empower merchants with the tools they need to drive their business forward. Praxis is able to cater to the needs of Choise.com with our variety of payment methods, as well as advanced features, such as Smart Routing, Merchant Initiated Transactions, Background Dynamic Currency Conversion, and our innovative Decline Recovery solutions suite. As we near the completion of the integration, we look forward to empowering Choise.com and its clients to take their CeFi and DeFi ecosystem to the next level”, stated Natalie Agopian, Praxis Chief Sales Officer.

Praxis has earned a reputation as a trailblazer in the payments industry since its launch in 2014 with its flagship product – Cashier. In 2022, Praxis uplifted its brand from Praxis Cashier to Praxis Tech, to reflect its expanded offering of new products – Praxis Direct (API) and Hosted Payment Fields (HPF). In the past year, reducing decline ratios and decline recovery has been among the company’s top priorities, with its new products, such as BDCC (Background Dynamic Currency Conversion), Smart Routing, Transaction Decline Recovery with Open Banking and Retry on Insufficient Amounts.

Currently, Praxis integrates with 540+ PSPs and 1000+ alternative payment solutions, supporting over 200 currencies (fiat and crypto). Deepening its ties within the crypto sector, Praxis recently collaborated with Modulus, a US-based architect behind many of the leading crypto exchange platforms. Now,by partnering with Choise, Praxis underscores its commitment and expands its influential presence in the global crypto marketplace.