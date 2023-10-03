October 3, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CyprusFeatured

Record number of Greek Cypriots crossing north

By Nick Theodoulou05
The Ayios Dhometios checkpoint

A record number of Greek Cypriots crossing at the checkpoints to the north has eclipsed the Ercan (Tymbou) airport in importance, according to Turkish Cypriot media.

Diyalog reported that for the first six months of 2023 the number of people arriving on flights was at 779,000 while from the checkpoints the figure was at 2,428,000 – with the latter “excluding citizens of the TRNC”, it said, referring to the breakaway region.

It further stated the statistics show that the checkpoints have become much more important than the airport and the ports.

The trend of significantly increased activity at the crossing points was also reported by Yeni Bakis, carried by the press and information office (PIO), which stated that it increased by 21.54 per cent during the first eight months of 2023 compared to the previous year.

The overall number crossings by foreigners into the north was reported at 3,492,726 of which Greek Cypriots accounted for 2,043,555.

The ‘tourism ministry’ added that the number of Turkish Cypriots crossings was recorded at 1,620,180.

It further added that Brits and Greeks accounted for a significant number of those crossing, while Romanians surpassed Bulgarian citizens in terms of crossings.

Shop and other business owners in northern Nicosia told Diyalog that there has been a business boost for them due to the increased traffic, with calls on the ‘government’ to press for more checkpoints to be opened.

 

 


Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Technical fault strands Cyprus Airways flight in Paris

Jonathan Shkurko

Akrotiri off to flying start and Napa cause an upset

Staff Reporter

Health minister in London to sign hepatology deals

Jonathan Shkurko

Change at the top of Cyprus Airways

Jonathan Shkurko

Cyprus’ new ambassador to Greece takes up post

Jonathan Shkurko

Fork Food Market: two more events coming up in Nicosia

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign