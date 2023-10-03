October 3, 2023

Three fines for drugged driving in Paphos

Paphos police on Monday night issued fines to three people for driving under the influence of drugs.

According to the Paphos CID chief Michalis Nikolaou, the three drivers, aged 21, 23 and 28, were stopped for and subjected to a drug test with positive results.

In one case, the 21-year-old was allegedly driving his vehicle in the wrong direction on a one-way street. The offenders were charged in writing and released to be summoned at a later date. 

Coordinated operations to prevent road collisions are ongoing.


