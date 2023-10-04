Daily News Briefing

October 4, 2023

In today’s episode, a new carbon tax is on the way, the government confirmed on Tuesday, at a time when households are already heaving under the pressure of rising fuel prices impacting the cost of living.

Meanwhile, a 47-year-old Syrian national arrested in Chlorakas on August 31 for burglary, spreading fake news, instigating violence, inciting others to commit a crime and knife-wielding is set to face trial on October 12.

Elsewhere, Limassol “has all the qualifications needed” to be named European Capital of Culture 2030, mayor Nicos Nicolaides said, outlining the town’s bid for the title.

All this and more in the Cyprus Beat briefing brought to you by the Cyprus Mail.


