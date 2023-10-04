October 4, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Human skeleton found in Limassol

By Iole Damaskinos013
police crime scene 03
File photo

Police on Wednesday are investigating the discovery of a human skeleton found by a Limassol resident while walking near the city’s general hospital.

Speaking to state broadcaster CyBC, police spokesman Christos Andreou confirmed media reports which said the skull was first noticed on Tuesday afternoon around 12.30pm by a member of the public who immediately informed authorities.

The first indications are that the skeleton was not buried and was located at a distance of about 30m north of the hospital, close to the roundabout leading to Karmiotissa.

A medical examiner and two anthropologists were called to carry out examinations at the scene. The remains were then transferred to the Nicosia General Hospital morgue where an autopsy was carried out on Wednesday the results of which are being awaited.

Limassol CID is furthering the investigation.


Follow the Cyprus Mail on Google News

Related Posts

Cyprus’ non-performing loans decrease by €83 million

Kyriacos Nicolaou

Man arrested at Paphos airport with 15kg of cannabis (Update)

Tom Cleaver

Today’s weather: Mostly clear, mountain rains

Staff Reporter

Wildlife and development simply cannot co-exist

Martin Hellicar

Government is investing in culture, Christodoulides says

Tom Cleaver

Two Cypriot banks have credit ratings upgraded

Tom Cleaver
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign