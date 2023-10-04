India High Commission marks Gandhi Jayanti, UN International Day of Non-violence

Mahatma Gandhi is the most powerful visionary and a practical idealist from the first half of the last century whose life is a role model for us all. His life and thoughts apply to all of us at all times, to every sphere of life including everyday tasks.

In his time, the most harmful and destructive impact on the world was that of imperialism, modern industrialisation, violence, war, materialism and greed for controlling the world. In a world torn apart by violence, greed and intolerance, Mahatma Gandhi emerged as a powerful antithesis to man’s cruelty and small-mindedness. He became the voice of sanity and a beacon of hope for peace-minded and tolerant individuals everywhere.

Mahatma Gandhi had an inspirational personality, qualities and abilities that made him a leader, who captured everyone’s heart and became a person universally admired and respected. What was the secret behind Mahatma Gandhi’s leadership? Firstly he considered humanity and the Nation above himself. He was a leader who knew where he wished to lead his people and how he intended to get them there. Besides, he led them into a better rather than a worse scenario in which they were. People followed Mahatma Gandhi and respected him because he led a simple life full of peace, honesty, love and empathy. He respected others and was kind to them, there was no difference between what he said and what he did, he never lost hope and always remained positive and he always resolved conflicts with nonviolent and peaceful means.

If we can view Mahatma Gandhi as an ordinary person who remained steadfast in his pursuit of truth, who constantly evolved by learning from his mistakes, had an ever-progressive personality and respected others, then we can understand Mahatma Gandhi’s life is a role model for excellence, bringing out the best in us.

Mahatma Gandhi’s life was his quest for truth. He endeavoured to attain it through nonviolence throughout his life. For him, nonviolence was expressed in his love for the creation of God. He saw oneness with each person. He was able to understand that we are all part of the same human family, and with love and truth we could lead a life of peace, harmony, and brotherhood through nonviolence. He had said, “Non-violence is the greatest force at the disposal of mankind. There are many causes I would die for. There is not a single cause I would kill for.”

Mahatma Gandhi was the most influential and important political leader and thinker whose legacy still remains relevant to our times. What is it that makes a man born in India 150 years ago still spoken of with interest, appreciation and curiosity in so many different parts of the world? Mahatma Gandhi matters because he left behind a strategy of collective nonviolent resistance called Satyagraha to resist unjust laws and authoritarian governments. Civil rights leaders across the world – from Martin Luther King Jr. to Nelson Mandela – have credited Gandhiji as a source of inspiration in the attainment of justice for their people.

The greatest scientist of the last century, Albert Einstein was not the only one to see that Mahatma Gandhi was a unique and incredible human being. He had said: “Generations to come will scarcely believe that such a man in flesh and blood ever walked on this earth”. All those who came in contact with him perceived that there was something unique about Mahatma Gandhi and admired him. His continuing resonance is felt across the world and he continues to inspire people to stand for nonviolence and peace for removing inequality by demanding justice, dignity and human rights.

Mahatma Gandhi was the first environmentalist, and said: “Earth has enough of everybody’s needs, but not enough for one person’s greed”. Mahatma Gandhi lived out his environment philosophy in his own life: he compulsorily recycled and reused everything. Through his life, he demonstrated how one can use local resources for everyday needs. And that environmental credo he enacted in his daily life.

This year, the 154th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi was celebrated by the High Commission of India by paying homage to him at his memorial next to the Cyprus Parliament. High Commissioner Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat highlighted the importance of Mahatma Gandhi and his contribution to India’s freedom movement. President of the House of Representatives Annita Demetriou was the Guest of Honour. Cyprus Defence Minister Michalis Giorgallas graced the occasion along with ambassadors, parliamentarians, government officials, and diplomats, while the Indian community paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi. An exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi was organised at the event.