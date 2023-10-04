October 4, 2023

Sunak: ‘A man is a man, and a woman is a woman’

britain's conservative party's annual conference in manchester
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks on stage at Britain's Conservative Party's annual conference in Manchester

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said on Wednesday that “a man is a man and a woman is a woman” and people should not be bullied into believing they can be any sex they want to be.

Referring to how society should deal with transgender people, he told his party’s annual conference: “we shouldn’t get bullied into believing that people can be any sex they want to be.

“They can’t, a man is a man and a woman is a woman, that’s just common sense.”

