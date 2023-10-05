A dramatic narrative of bad record management in legal practice

By Dorina Mastora

Imagine the world of record management in legal practice as a grand theatre production, where every action and decision take centre stage. In this intricate performance, the consequences of bad record management play out as a dramatic narrative, each element playing a unique role. The pivotal question is, however, who plays these roles and what are the consequences of their performance?

The cast of characters

Legal firms and lawyers are the actors on this stage, responsible for orchestrating the show. Their roles are crucial in ensuring that the production runs smoothly. They must carefully handle the script, which in this case, are the legal documents and records. The show’s directors are the managers and leaders within the legal firms who guide and oversee the actors’ performances. They set the tone and direction of the play, ensuring everything aligns with the artistic vision of perfect record management. Then come the clients, but in this theatre of record management, clients aren’t just spectators, they’re actors as well. They actively participate, offering their insights and transparency to ensure that the production reaches perfection.

The importance of a script

The script of this theatre is the records and documents that need to be managed meticulously. These records hold the storyline, the legal history and the secrets of the play. However, if the script is mishandled or neglected, it’s like the actors forgetting their lines or misplacing their cues. This can lead to chaos and errors in the performance.

The dramatic consequences of poor performance

So, what are the potential outcomes of a bad performance by the lead actors (legal firm) and how do they impact the audience (the clients) or the play (record management)?

Increased risk of inefficiency: imagine actors fumbling for their lines, searching for props that have gone missing, and taking forever to get into character. This inefficiency mirrors the troubles caused by bad record management. It leads to delays, frustration, and decreased performance quality.

Errors and mistakes: in our play, this would be like actors saying the wrong lines or performing scenes out of order. Bad record management can lead to errors and mistakes, causing misunderstandings, missed deadlines and incorrect information.

The threat of non-compliance: in the legal theatre, compliance is a strict director, demanding adherence to specific rules and regulations. Bad record management can make it challenging to follow these rules, leading to penalties and legal troubles.

Data breaches and security risks: akin to villains trying to sabotage the performance. When records aren’t protected, it’s like leaving the theatre doors wide open for trouble. This can harm the reputation of the actors (legal firms), erode trust with the audience (clients), and even lead to legal consequences.

Mastering the roles to mitigate fallout

There are various measures the actors can take to improve performance and reduce the threat of negative reviews. For one, in this artistic theatre, collaboration between actors (legal firms and clients) is key. Clients actively participate, contributing to the creation of a legal masterpiece. Their involvement ensures that their interests are not just safeguarded but enhanced. Additionally, the actors must treat every record like a stroke on the canvas of a masterpiece, ensuring precision and clarity. When records are managed as art, they become more than just data; they become pieces of a larger, beautiful narrative.

Ultimately, if the play is a success, it benefits everyone involved. Legal firms gain trust and a stellar reputation, clients enjoy a seamless and trustworthy experience, and the theatre of record management becomes a masterpiece of precision, compliance and justice.

Dorina Mastora is a deputy compliance officer at Elias Neoclous law firm