October 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Energy restored after nationwide power cut

By Tom Cleaver0421
vasilikos power station
File photo of Vasilikos power station

A nationwide power cut hit Cyprus on Thursday morning at around 7:55am.

An Electricity Authority of Cyprus (EAC) spokesperson told the Cyprus Mail the power cut occurred after the failure of a production unit at the Vasilikos power station.

They said this in turn lead to the EAC’s “underfrequency” mode being implemented.

The underfrequency mode voluntarily cuts the power from some areas nationwide until enough power is regained, with the aim of maintaining the power supply to high-priority areas.

High-priority areas include areas which contain hospitals, hotels, and government buildings.

Full power was restored within 15 minutes.

