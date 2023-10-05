October 5, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Today’s weather: Mostly clear and pleasant

On Thursday increased clouds in the afternoon may bring short bouts of isolated rain in the mountains. Temperatures will rise to 32C inland, 31C on the east and south coasts, 30C on the west and north coasts and 21C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north- to south-easterly and later north-westerly weak to moderate, up to 4 Beaufort. The sea will be calm to a little rough. 

Overnight the weather will be clear with temperatures dropping to 17C in the interior, 19C on the coasts and 11C in the higher mountains. Winds will be mainly north-westerly, 3 Beaufort, and the sea will remain calm to slightly rough. 

On Friday and into the weekend, the weather will be mostly clear with afternoon clouds and possible rain in the mountains.

Temperatures are not expected to change appreciably through Sunday, continuing to fluctuate close to average for the season.

