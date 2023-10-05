Upcoming markets around Cyprus

It’s market season! No, not the Christmas kind just yet (though they are fast approaching as well), but seasonal pop-up bazaars displaying all sorts of goods. Throughout October’s weekends, several local groups and organisations are planning pop-up markets highlighting the creators and the produce of the island. Two are happening this coming weekend with one more in mid-October.
On Friday, the Meraki-IWCC Fair will take place at Larnaca’s Zouhouri Square, organised by the International Women’s Club of Cyprus. From 4pm onwards, stalls with unique finds, handmade creations, homemade food and gifts will be set up while an afternoon of performances and children’s activities unfolds.
In Psevdas village, the Free Spirit market will be set up on Sunday by The Girlfriends’ Circle. This market will feature the many aspects of holistic healing gathering healers, musicians, herbal makers, craftspeople and coaches. From 4pm to 8pm at the Healing Garden of Umay, jewellery makers, reiki and reflexology healers will meet with visitors. The full agenda of the day – including some workshops and an option to stay for dinner – is posted on the Facebook event (Free Spirit Market).
On the following weekend, the Solea Valley Farmers Market will return featuring all sorts of organic and seasonal produce. Situated between the olive trees, halfway between Katydata and Linou villages, the market at The Mills will showcase organic olive oil, honey, wine, teas and herbs, natural cosmetics, artists’ creations, a vinyl corner, live DJs and candle-making workshops for children and adults. October 15’s event will be while the sun is out, from 11am to 6pm.
Meraki-IWCC Fair
Art stalls, food and games. Organized by the International Women’s Club of Cyprus. October 6. Zouhouri Square, Larnaca. 4pm onwards. [email protected]
Free Spirit Market
Holistic market with stalls, workshops and more. October 8. Healing Garden of Umay, Psevdas village. 4pm-8pm. [email protected]
Solea Valley Farmers Market
Market with organic and seasonal produce. October 15. The Mills, Sollea valley. 11am-6pm. Tel: 99-194224