October 6, 2023

CRABA 2023: the Cyprus Review Annual Book Awards

By Press Release01
The Cyprus Review (CR), the leading Cyprus journal, in collaboration with the University of Nicosia Law School, announces the results of the Annual Book Awards (CRABA 2023), for books published in 2022.

Political Science and History

Scientific Committee: Emilios Solomou, Petros Papapolyviou, Michalis Kontos, Giorgos Charalambous and Anastasia Yiangou

  • The Stanley Kyriakides Prize is awarded to Nicos Moudouros for the book: Claiming the Homeland, The Turkish Cypriot Opposition in the period 1964-2004 (Mosaics)
  • The Young Researcher Award is awarded to Beatrice Pestarino for Kyprion Politeia: The Political and Administrative Systems of the Classical Cypriot City-Kingdom (Brill)

Social Sciences

Scientific Committee: Constantinos Phellas, Ioanna Hadjicosti, Stavroulla Soukara, Christina Hadjisoteriou and Sophia Iordanidou.

  • The Peter Loizos Prize is awarded to Maria Mathaiou and Argyro Xenophontos for the book: The Fairy Tales of Cyprus (Centre for Scientific Research).
  • Nicoletta Demetriou is awarded an Honourable Mention for the book: The Cypriot Fiddler. The Oral History of a Professional Class in the Twentieth Century (Psifides).

Law

Scientific Committee: Achilles K. Emilianides, Christos Papastylianos, Christia Middleton, Elias Stephanou, Stergios Mitas

  • The Young Researcher Award is presented to Maria Kyprianou for the book: The Regulation of Pornography in Cyprus (Legal Library).

Lifetime Achievement Award

  • CR Editor-in-Chief Christina Ioannou has decided, after careful review of the relevant suggestions, to confer the Lifetime Achievement Award on Polyvios Polyviou, in recognition of his significant body of published work, especially on Cypriot public and private law.

Award Ceremony

The award ceremony will take place at UNESCO Amphitheatre of the University of Nicosia on October 31, 2023 at 6.30pm.

  • View the (Greek-language) programme of the award ceremony here.
  • Download the (Greek-language) invitation here.

RSVP by October 30, 2023 to: [email protected]

The Call for External Nominations for the 2024 CRABA will be published in early November 2023.

