October 7, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Drugs arrest

By Staff Reporter04

A man was arrested early on Saturday morning in Paphos after he tested positive for a narcotest and was found with cannabis in his vehicle.

The driver was stopped while driving and after officers inspected his car, an unspecified quantity of cannabis was found.

He underwent a narcotest which tested positive and he was arrested on the spot.

Investigations continue.

