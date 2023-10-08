October 8, 2023

Police investigating car arson in Letymbou, Paphos

By Nikolaos Prakas01
File photo

Police in Letymbou, Paphos are investigating a car arson on Sunday, after a pick-up truck caught fire earlier.

According to police, the fire broke out in the bed of the cabin of the pick-up truck around 3.30am, while the vehicle was parked outside the owner’s home.

The car’s interior was destroyed by the fire, police and firefighters determined after the blaze was put out.

Police said that at the scene that the fire was an arson attack.

Police are continuing to investigate.

