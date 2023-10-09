October 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
BusinessCyprusCyprus Business News

President pledges to strengthen shipping sector

By Source: Cyprus News Agency015
prez shipping conf
President Nikos Christodoulides at Cyprus shipping conference in Limassol, October 8, 2023

A commitment to work towards the further development and strengthening of the shipping sector in Cyprus was expressed by President Nikos Christodoulides.

Addressing the opening reception of the “Maritime Cyprus 2023” in Limassol on Sunday, Christodoulides said the conference, first convened in 1989, was “one of the most significant gatherings of the international shipping community”.

In his remarks, the president highlighted the importance of the shipping sector for Cyprus, a nation with long maritime history.

“Today, Cyprus is a fully-fledged dynamic shipping centre, combining a prestigious and quality sovereign registry of ships of high standards of safety and a domestic shipping industry, known for its excellent quality services,” he said.

The president expressed the firm commitment of the current government to work towards further development and strengthening of the sector by providing the framework for its sustainable growth.

Christodoulides also congratulated Greek shipowner George Prokopiou, a recognised personality worldwide, for his achievements in international shipping, on whom he bestowed the ‘Cyprus Maritime Personality Award’.

The president expressed his appreciation for Prokopiou’s valuable contributions to the Cyprus ship registry.

Deputy Minister of Shipping, Marina Hadjimanolis, for her part welcomed attendees to Cyprus, “the jewel of the Mediterranean”.

Delegates included her counterparts from from Greece and India, newly elected international maritime organization (IMO) Secretary-General Arsenio Antonio Dominguez Velasco, the president of the international chamber of shipping (ICS) and foreign dignitaries.

