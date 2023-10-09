October 9, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Arrest after man found with 10kg cannabis

By Iole Damaskinos0101
drugs real
file photo

A 22-year-old was arrested on Sunday after he was found to be in possession of over ten kilos of cannabis.

According to the police, at 11.30 members of the drug squad (Ykan) identified and attempted to intercept a vehicle in the Larnaca district. The driver, upon being signalled to stop, sped up and attempted to get away, eventually coming to a halt in a field.

He then got out of the car and managed to escape on foot. In a search of the car officers found and confiscated 20 plastic packages containing 10.34kg cannabis.

Further police investigation turned up testimony against the driver and he was identified as a 22-year-old resident of Limassol district. An arrest warrant was issued against him, after which he was arrested.

The 22-year-old is expected to be brought before the Larnaca District Court for the issuance of a remand on Monday.

 

Related Posts

Agreement expected over Pyla-Arsos road

Tom Cleaver

Cyprus committed to improving fish stocks

Iole Damaskinos

‘Tender to be held’ for Varosha hotels

Tom Cleaver

Foreign ministry warns against travel to Israel, Palestine

Nikolaos Prakas

Macabi Tel Aviv basketball players arrive in Cyprus

Jonathan Shkurko

Seaweed build up damaging tourism

Iole Damaskinos
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign