Most Cypriots wishing to leave Israel have done so, advisory issued (Update)

By Iole Damaskinos and Nikolaos Prakas

The majority of Cypriots who wanted to leave Israel have already done so and now only a small number remain, representative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Theodoros Gotsis, said on Monday morning.

Meanwhile security in and around the island has been heightened and developments are being closely monitored, President Nikos Christodoulides assured.

The ministry of foreign affairs issued a travel advisory on Sunday urging citizens to avoid all non-essential travel to Israel, Gaza and the Nablus and Jenin regions of the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The ministry, meanwhile through the activated national crisis management centre, provided continuous telephone support to Cypriot citizens in the country without any particular problems being reported.

As stated in the travel advice, Cypriot citizens are advised to stay cautious, closely watch developments and information in international and local media, and follow official instructions.

Citizens are also advised to register to the online platform for Cypriots abroad Connect2CY.

In the event of an emergency, citizens can contact the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Tel Aviv, at 61 Dizengoff street, Top Tower 14th floor, Tel Aviv 6433233, Israel, Tel. (+) 972 3 927 3007, +972 3 927 3008 (Consular Dept.) – (09:00-15:00, Monday–Friday), mobile No. (outside working hours): +972 54 8608603 and +972 54 7624122, Fax: +972 3 629 0535, email: [email protected].

They can also contact the Office of the Representative of the Republic of Cyprus in Ramallah at V.I.P. Centre, 100 Al Kawathar Street, Al Bireh Ramallah, West Bank – Palestinian National Authority, tel: +972 2241 3206 (08:30-15:00, Monday–Friday), mobile No. (outside working hours): +972 2 2413236, fax: +972 2241 3208, e-mail: [email protected].

Citizens can also call the Ministry of Foreign Affairs / Consular Affairs Directorate on telephone: +357 22 651113 (08:30-15:00, Monday-Friday) and the Crisis Management Department on telephone: +357 22 801000 (08:30-15:00, Monday-Friday) and mobile phone (outside working hours): +357 97 775998.

Meanwhile, in a press release, the foreign ministry said that it has been closely following the development of the security situation in Israel from the start.

It is noted that the national crisis management centre was immediately activated and provided continuous telephone support, in coordination with the Embassy in Tel Aviv and the Office of the Representative in Ramallah, to Cypriot citizens in the country or citizens who had a planned transit from Cyprus to Israel and wished to be updated on the situation.

No particular problems have been reported with regard to the safety of any Cypriot citizens.

Since commercial flights are continuing so far, citizens who wish to return to Cyprus are encouraged to proceed with their own arrangements.

Meanwhile, two groups of Cypriot tourists in Israel, with about 100 people each, returned on Sunday, Kotsis confirmed and no Cypriots living in Tel Aviv for either study or work have been injured.

Travelers on Sunday reported severe delays at the Tel Aviv airport from the onset of the violence. The ministry on Sunday was attempting to secure the return of a third tourist group.

In an announcement on social media, the airline TUS said that they would be running more routes between Tel Aviv and Larnaca.

The company added that flight times may change, so passengers should check information online frequently.

In statements on Sunday following the onset of violence, Cyprus’ ambassador to Israel Kornelios Korneliou said the embassy had been in action since the first instant.

“It was a very difficult day which started very early with the first wave of missile attacks from the Gaza Strip towards Israel. This situation continued until late,” he said.

Commenting on the Cypriots in Israel, Korneliou said that dozens of Cypriots were in the country for medical reasons, tourism or other reasons, including a cancelled Bruno Mars concert. There were also 300 people in tour groups visiting holy sites.

“It is very important that Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv continues to operate, even though some companies have either suspended or reduced their flights, which naturally creates difficulties in finding seats,” he said.

He added that many Cypriots had contacted the embassy in Tel Aviv to get information on flight delays and cancellations, and on how best to leave Israel.

Commenting on the Gaza strip area, where most of the fighting occurred, Korneliou said there weren’t any Cypriots there and that he had spoken with Cyprus’ ambassador to the Palestinian authority and had not heard anything concerning.

He added that he had been in contact with Foreign Minister Constantinos Kombos, and informed him that the embassy staff are all well.

“Everyone is well, we are now awaiting the guidelines from the Israeli government, to see if we will go back and to learn if embassies and state services will operate tomorrow [Monday],” he had said.

Commenting on embassy staff he said some live in southern Tel Aviv and saw the missiles from Gaza flying overhead, and then the Israeli anti-missile systems intercepting them.

The ambassador added that the fighting was a shock, and that it recalled scenes from the 1973 war between Israel and Palestine.

“It seems however that this time things are serious, and this war will take some time,” he said.