Israel situation being monitored, security measures in place, says president

By Iole Damaskinos05
aftermath of israeli strikes in gaza city
A Palestinian man carries his belongings next to the ruins of Watan Tower, which was destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Gaza City October 8, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

The situation that has developed in Israel is being monitored and Cyprus is ready to help especially in health-related issues, President Nikos Christodoulides said on Sunday evening.

The president also noted that instructions have been given to increase security controls in various parts of the island.

“We are monitoring the situation very carefully and all internal procedures have been activated concerning the Republic in such cases,” the president said commenting on the crisis in Israel at the sidelines of a shipping event in Limassol.

“We are in contact with Israel, with the leadership in Israel, but also with the neighbouring states, because what is happening there affects our region more broadly,” he added.

At the same time, he continued, Cyprus has expressed its readiness to help, especially in the health sector, if any needs arise.

“We are all watching new information emerging in relation to people who are seriously injured [and] we have expressed our readiness, if it is deemed necessary by Israel, to help in this specific area,” Christodoulides said.

Asked if there are security concerns for Cyprus he said that controls have increased.

“Certainly the relevant controls have increased, especially in specific places, such as airports, ports, marinas, in the diplomatic mission of Israel, among others,” the president said, recalling that there is a large Israeli community on the island.

“Instructions have been given to strengthen security in all these areas […] we are evaluating it daily and I hope that soon, although we see the situation continuing, there will [reasons for] optimism that there will be an end to this situation,” the president said.

