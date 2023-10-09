Riyadh to host Web3 Summit on October 19, spotlighting Blockchain and Web3 innovations; Solana (SOL) and VC Spectra (SPCT) drive Crypto market upswing

The Blockchain Research Institute Middle East (BRI ME) will organize a web3 summit in Riyadh on October 19, 2023. Meanwhile, Solana (SOL) and VC Spectra (SPCT) are at the forefront of the recent market upswing.

Let’s explore the recent developments with these two coins and find the best crypto to invest in!

Summary

Riyadh will host a web3 summit on October 29 to explore blockchain and web3 innovation.

Experts say Solana (SOL) is to reach a price of $49.88 by 2024.

VC Spectra (SPCT) took a 76% leap in Stage 3 of its public presale, stunning the crypto community.

Riyadh is set to host a Web3 Summit on October 19

The Blockchain Research Institute Middle East (BRI ME) is organizing the Web3 Summit on October 19, 2023, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. Focused on blockchain technology and web3, the summit aims to explore their potential in Saudi Arabia and the broader region.

A key feature is a keynote speech by Dr. Don Tapscott, a renowned expert in technology’s impact on businesses and societies.

At the Web3 Summit: Blockchain & Beyond, attendees can anticipate engaging discussions on various topics. These include document authentication solutions, carbon credits, and supply chain management.

Additionally, there will be a focus on decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) tailored for Islamic finance. The event promises deep insights into cutting-edge applications of blockchain and web3.

This upcoming major event has stirred excitement in the crypto community. Various top crypto coins have witnessed a price surge in anticipation of the Web3 Summit in Riyadh.

SOL soars as Solana developers get free access to development tools

In a move to bolster community engagement and foster transparency, ATMTA, the driving force behind Star Atlas, took a significant step on October 4, 2023. The organization decided to democratize access to its comprehensive suite of development tools, all integrated into the Solana (SOL) blockchain.

The initiative commenced with the innovative browser game SAGE Labs. It showcases ATMTA’s dedication to supporting fellow developers and inviting them to explore the intricate cosmic ecosystem and economic structures embedded within Star Atlas.

Following this significant development, the price of Solana (SOL) experienced a considerable surge. On October 4, SOL was trading at $22.69. However, the Solana (SOL) price swiftly rose by 4.6% to $23.75 on October 5. So, is Solana a good investment?

Looking forward to 2024, experts in the field are optimistic about the Solana price prediction. The Solana price prediction suggests a strong surge, with SOL potentially reaching a price of $49.88 by 2024.

This optimistic Solana price prediction is supported by an analysis of SOL’s recent price performance, coupled with the unveiling of new developments within the Star Atlas ecosystem.

VC Spectra (SPCT) sustains momentum with a 76% Jump

VC Spectra (SPCT) is a decentralized investment management firm that is at the forefront of blockchain innovation among new DeFi projects. Looking at its focus on innovation and sustainability, experts have termed it as the best ICO. VC Spectra (SPCT) meticulously invests in companies that can bring substantial gains for its investors in a short period of time.

SPCT is the native token of the VC Spectra platform, which is built on the Bitcoin blockchain. Moreover, it is a BRC-20 standard token built on the Bitcoin blockchain and follows a deflationary mechanism. Furthermore, SPCT offers various perks to its investors, like quarterly dividends and buybacks.

VC Spectra (SPCT) was valued at $0.008 in Stage 1 of its public presale. However, the price of SPCT has surged by 450% to reach $0.044 in Stage 3. In September alone, the VC Spectra (SPCT) token took an impressive leap of 76% from $0.025 to $0.044 in Stage 3. So, is SPCT the best crypto to buy now?

According to experts, the VC Spectra (SPCT) token can further grow to hit the price mark of $0.080 by the end of its public presale. This translates into a stunning 81.81% profit for new investors. Better yet, there’s a limited-time deal of a 50% deposit bonus for SPCT.

