Tall building policy to be reviewed, public invited to participate

A study on the impacts of tall buildings has been commissioned by the urban planning council of the interior ministry.

According to a statement, the study, to be carried out by the architecture school of Neapolis University in Paphos, focuses on evaluating the impact of the construction of tall buildings in Cypriot cities, particularly in Limassol and Nicosia, and on examining new policy frameworks for their regulation.

The study is expected to be organized in three parts, the first of which will focus on understanding the current situation and a review of permit and construction processes. Researchers will map the locations of tall buildings and analyse their effects on the urban skyline, view, microclimate and shading, and interview residents living in their vicinity.

In the second part, the researchers will record best practices of countries and cities abroad in terms of view directions, building aesthetics, and urban planning procedures for high-rise developments.

The third part of the study will focus on determining siting parameters for tall buildings in Cyprus and propose mechanisms for urban planning control.

The study is expected to last five months and is supervised by the Department of Urban Planning and Housing, which will also be providing data and information.

Residents living near high rises, especially in Limassol and Nicosia, are invited to contribute their opinions by participating in the study’s questionnaire which can be found here.

