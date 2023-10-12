October 12, 2023

Nicosia becomes Europa Nostra hub for cultural heritage

Nicosia municipality signed an agreement on Thursday to make the capital a Europa Nostra hub, which will highlight the city’s cultural heritage.

The agreement will also include the participation of the University of Cyprus, the Cyprus Institute, and Leventis Foundation.

On Wednesday night, the General-Secretary of Europa Nostra, Sneska Mihailovic announced this year’s award from Europa Nostra would be given to the engraver Chambis Tsagaris.

Speaking at the ceremony on Thursday, Nicosia Mayor Constantinos Yiorkadjis said that Nicosia is the fourth city to included in the Europa Nostra network, following Athens, Venice, and Krakow.

“This collaboration honours us especially because it gives a more active role in the protection of our cultural heritage and also of Nicosia itself,” he said.

At the same time, he expressed the hope that the cooperation will flourish and bring excellent results in the protection and promotion of cultural heritage.

Mihailovic said was proud to contribute to making Nicosia part of the Europa Nostra Hub.

She also thanked all those involved.

Europa Nostra is a pan-European Federation for Cultural Heritage, representing citizens’ organisations that work on safeguarding Europe’s cultural and natural heritage.

