Turkish and Greek Cypriot workers unite for a better future

Turkish and Greek Cypriots are determined to work towards a brighter future for workers in a reunified island, the head of the Segdamelin union, Athos Eleftheriou said on Thursday.

He was speaking at the 33rd Conference of Segdamelin-PEO which took place in the presence of international industry representatives in Nicosia.

In his address, Eleftheriou welcomed the Turkish Cypriot delegation and emphasised that their presence underscores the excellent relations and the common will of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots to work together towards a brighter future for workers and their families in a reunified and peaceful Cyprus.

Regarding the Cyprus issue, he reiterated that the trade union movement’s objective remains the establishment of a bizonal bicommunal federation, providing for a state with sovereignty, a single citizenship, and international personality. This solution supported by the trade union is in line with the decisions and resolutions of the United Nations, within the framework of high-level agreements between the two communities, based on European principles and values, and ensures the protection of human rights for all, he said.

“Our federation will continue to work with all its might for the rapprochement of Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, contributing to a mutual understanding of the concerns and problems of the two communities, to overcome the impasses, and to pave the way for the resolution of the Cyprus problem,” he emphasised.

He further discussed the significant achievements of the trade union during the period of the collective labour agreement renewal, which have largely satisfied their objectives.

Eleftheriou went on to outline the major challenges faced by workers in various sectors, including agriculture, livestock farming, public transportation, petroleum products, natural gas, ports, privatizations, shipping, beverage companies, and other businesses.

“We will continue our efforts to address these problems and prevent violations of collective agreements and labour legislation. Where necessary, we will not hesitate to take vigorous measures,” he declared.

He also highlighted open issues concerning the complete restoration of the automatic indexing adjustment, reform of the pension system for dignified pensions for all, measures to limit the impact of inflation, tax reform, the new employment strategy for workers from third countries, and more.

“We will continue to advocate and demand a different strategy based on development policies, the protection of vulnerable groups, the creation of new jobs to combat unemployment, and the restoration of the dignity of workers and our country’s people,” he said.

For her part, PEO’s general secretary referred to the Israel-Hamas war and called for immediate UN intervention. She also mentioned the ongoing war in Ukraine, noting that this escalation of conflicts “confirm how fragile world peace is.”

She noted that the “fragile situation” that is prevailing reminds Cypriots “of the urgency of the solution of the Cyprus problem” and the need for reunification.

Regarding PEO’s aims, she said they have marked many achievements, such as the reinstatement of the Cost of Living Allowance (CoLA) and the introduction of minimum wage. However, a lot still needs to be done to put an end to the exploitation of foreign workers and support people struggling due to inflation.

Numerous trade union organisations from abroad attended the conference, including the Coordinator of the European Dockers’ Council (EDC), the Vice President of the European Transport Workers’ Federation (TUI Transport), and the Presidency of the Energy Trade Union Network of Southeastern Europe (Retunsee). Industry representatives from Greece, Turkey, France, Portugal, Germany, Serbia, Hungary, Croatia, and Slovenia were also present.

The previous day, these delegations, along with PEO and P.S.O, participated in an International Conference on the National and International Actions of Trade Unions in Defending Workers’ Rights held in honour of the 33rd Pan-Cypriot Conference of Segdamelin.

During the conference, a review of the union’s work for the period 2018-2022 was conducted. Goals and policies for the union until the next conference were determined, and a General Decision and message to the Turkish Cypriots were approved.

The conference also elected the new 25-member Administrative Council.