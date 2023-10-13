October 13, 2023

Talks between negotiators of two sides in Cyprus resume

By Source: Cyprus News Agency02
Menelaos Menelaou (Photo: CNA)

Talks between the negotiator of the Greek Cypriot side, Menelaos Menelaou, and the Special Representative of the Turkish Cypriot leader, Ergün Olgun, with the participation of the UNSG’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Colin Stewart, resumed last week, the Cyprus News Agency (CNA) has learned.

According to information published on Friday, Menelaou and Olgun had a meeting last week and another one this week, with Stewart’s participation. Their last previous meeting had taken place at the end of July.

CNA has learned that the two negotiators continue to review the work of the bicommunal Technical Committees and the situation as regards the general political environment after the deliberations that took place in the framework of the recent UN General Assembly, and in view of the expected appointment of a UNSG envoy.

