October 14, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Suspects arrested with 8 kilos of cocaine

By Staff Reporter03
Two 34-year-old suspects are to appear in Limassol court after police found them to be in possession of eight kilos of cocaine and one kilo of cannabis.

The case broke after drug squad (Ykan) received a tip off and ordered a subsequent search at a house in Moutayiaka.

Officers then found the two 34-year-olds to be handling cocaine. A subsequent search uncovered containers which had been buried – loaded with the hidden drugs.

Police investigations are ongoing.

