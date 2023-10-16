October 16, 2023

26 countries ask to use Cyprus as transit point

By Andria Kades06
The National Council meeting on Monday

Cyprus has received 26 requests from 26 countries for support in transporting foreign nationals currently in Gaza or Israel to their home countries, via the island, government spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said on Monday.

He was speaking after a meeting of the national council exploring the humanitarian role it can play as the Middle East crisis continues to unfold.

“We are responding to the maximum of our abilities.”

For the 26 requests, Cyprus will operate as a transit point.

So far 447 individuals departed from Cyprus and 600 have arrived through the Estia Plan.

Letymbiotis highlighted that during Monday’s national council meeting, there was an exchange of views over the situation in the region and how the possible developments could affect Cyprus.

“We are now observing a geopolitical shift that we have to watch closely. We are following all the scenarios closely, the next few days are critical,” he said.

