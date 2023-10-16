October 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
EntertainmentWhat's On

Dreamscapes of Innocence exhibition to open

By Eleni Philippou04
dreamscapesofalifefulldollweb

Stand In Line Gallery in Nicosia will welcome a new exhibition this month, featuring the latest body of work by Vasileia M Anaxagorou. Titled Dreamscapes of Innocence, the exhibition will open on Wednesday at 7pm, showcasing the artist’s personal narrative and fragments of her children.

“The title hints at the enchanting terrain it covers,” explain organisers, “the realm of dreams and the innocence of youth. Anaxagorou takes her viewers on a visual diary, rekindling the objects, moments and emotions that have been etched into her consciousness since childhood. Through a series of works, Anaxagorou unveils an entirely different universe, one that is deeply private yet resonates with her previous works. Her process is a conversation with the past, a voyage back to the moments and items that have left an indelible mark on what she refers to as her own development.

“Dreamscapes of innocence does more than just explore the artist’s personal narrative,” organisers add. “It invites the audience to reconnect with their own childhood memories, sparking a sense of nostalgia and introspection. Focusing on the significance of innocence, the dreams we hold as children, and the way these elements shape our identities as adults.” The exhibition will run until November 5.

 

Dreamscapes of Innocence

Solo exhibition of Vasileia M. Anaxagorou. October 18-November 5. Stand In Line Gallery, Nicosia. Opening night: 7pm. Tel: 99-41200

capture

Related Posts

Nicosia International Festival continues

Eleni Philippou

5+1 anti-war movies to stream

Constantinos Psillides

Nicosia welcomes 4th Cyprus Cocktail Festival

Eleni Philippou

WIP Arts & Technology Festival returns

Eleni Philippou

Out of Necessity returns renewed to Nicosia

Eleni Philippou

Revive Festival: art meets ecology

Eleni Philippou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign