October 16, 2023

Cyprus Mail
CrimeCyprus

Nicosia man arrested for stolen car, burglary, thefts

By Staff Reporter069
handcuffs woman
File photo

Police on Sunday arrested a 28-year-old man wanted for cases of burglary and theft in Nicosia.

According to a police statement, shortly before midnight on Sunday police identified a car reported as stolen being driven by the 28-year-old, against whom an arrest warrant was pending.

Reinforcements were called to the scene, while the 28-year-old parked the vehicle in an open space and walked off. A few minutes later, upon his return, he was immediately arrested on the basis of the pending warrant for burglaly and theft.

During a subsequent body search, police found the key to the car, as well as a knife in the man’s possession. The 28-year-old was arrested. A search of the stolen vehicle turned up a number of tools, as well as another car key.

The man was taken into custody, while Nicosia CID continues investigations.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

Bomb explosion outside Nicosia tavern under investigation

Iole Damaskinos

Two thousand US citizens evacuating from Haifa to Limassol port

Iole Damaskinos

Cyprus on the cloud: innovation takes centre stage

Souzana Psara

Today’s weather: Mostly clear, periodic rains

Staff Reporter

Reality of the Palestinians in Cyprus is ‘horrifyingly painful’

Andria Kades

Christodoulides calls on Netanyahu to avoid more casualties

Katy Turner
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign