October 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

First passengers arrive from Haifa to Limassol port

By Iole Damaskinos019
u.s. nationals leave israel on ship headed for cyprus from haifa
Ultra-Orthodox Jews boarding a ship for US nationals and their immediate family members, as they leave Israel headed for Cyprus

Around one hundred and sixty passengers arrived on cruise ship ‘Rhapsody of the Sea’ from Haifa to Limassol port on Tuesday.

The passengers landed around 6.15am, amid heightened security measures including armed police and sniffer dogs, to be met by US Embassy staff. The ship had departed from Haifa on Monday around 4.15pm.

Most passengers, who are US citizens, are expected continue on their journey through Larnaca or Paphos airport, transferred by buses organised by the embassy. Others will travel to the Anarita migrant reception centre in Paphos, where they are expected to remain for a few days while awaiting flight availability.

The ship was initially expected to carry far more people wishing to evacuate from Israel and make four return trips. It is unclear as yet whether the lower numbers are due to intense diplomatic efforts underway, including the expected arrival of US President Jo Biden to Israel on Wednesday, which may have prompted some anticipated passengers to wait it out.

