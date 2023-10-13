October 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Ports ready to handle thousands fleeing Israel

By Iole Damaskinos0386
Limassol port (shipping)
Limassol port

The island’s ports have been put on full alert on Friday under a plan to evacuate thousands of Israelis and foreign nationals by sea to Cyprus.

Initial plans include using the ports in Limassol and Larnaca and the first ships are expected to arrive within the day.

A cruise ship carrying approximately 1,300 passengers is expected to arrive at the port of Larnaca, where preparations are underway to welcome them and provide facilities based on the provisions of the national ‘Estia’ plan.

Approximately 300 of the arrivals will leave Cyprus on flights bound for their home countries.

Meanwhile about 150 Israelis who arrived in Cyprus from other countries will board the ship to return home to Israel.

