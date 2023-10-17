Leptos Group unveil ‘Zeus Tower’ from ‘Signature Collection’

Leptos Group hosted an impressive launch event on October 16, 2023 to present “Zeus Tower”, the second residential offering from its “Signature Collection”, located at Limassol Blu Marine.
Situated in the heart of Limassol, along the beachfront, Limassol Blu Marine connects the Old Town and Marina with the new port and Casino. The regeneration of Aktaia Odos is transforming the area into the new ‘Riviera of Europe’, providing ideal conditions for tech innovation to flourish. The creation of a new Silicon Valley in the Mediterranean is under way!
At the launch, the availability of apartments for sale in the 30-storey “Zeus Tower – Signature Collection” building was presented. The Tower’s 106 furnished apartments will be part of the luxurious Signature Collection, offering 1-5 bedrooms of uncompromising aesthetic standards.
The event commenced with a tour of an apartment in Poseidon, the first tower, and continued with the glamorous unveiling of the Signature Collection’s second structure: Zeus Tower.
“The under-construction Limassol Blu Marine is a pioneering development of the area, which is destined to combine work, leisure and entertainment,” observed multi-awarded architectural firm Benoy’s Director, John Dowes, in his address. “We aimed to create something special, incorporating the magic of the sea into its unique design.”
For his part, Leptos Group Co-Chairman Pantelis Leptos noted that: “the Limassol Blu Marine project has garnered an outstanding market response”.
“We have successfully sold 100 per cent of the office building,” he continued, “and we are rapidly approaching the 75-per cent mark for the first-phase apartments. These revenues not only inject crucial liquidity into the economy and local development, but also secure the financing needed for the entire project’s construction.
“Noteworthy is the timely availability of the Zeus Tower Signature Collection apartments, aligning seamlessly with our accelerated construction progress. The significant number of bookings received so far highlights that the project is attracting keen interest from investors,” he added.
Limassol Blu Marine exemplifies Cyprus’s new international identity, seamlessly blending quality and innovation. Its prime location, contemporary architecture and construction excellence make it an outstanding choice.
Representing a total investment of 400 million Euros, the project stands out for its uniqueness, design and services. These include an abundance of open spaces, green areas, delectable restaurants, expert hospitality services, a comprehensive wellness centre, a state-of-the-art fitness facility, dedicated owners’ meeting spaces, and large indoor and outdoor swimming pools.
In addition to the project’s high-quality construction and aesthetic features, emphasis has been placed on the holistic services offered, enhancing the unique experience that tenants of Limassol Blu Marine will enjoy.