October 17, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Wizz launches more flights to Poland

By Jonathan Shkurko05

Commercial airline Wizz Air has launched a new route connecting Larnaca airport with the Polish city of Radom, it announced on Tuesday.

Flights to Radom, located approximately 100 kilometres south of capital city Warsaw, will begin on December 13 and will be offered twice per week.

“The new route will offer Cypriot travellers the opportunity to explore stunning spots in Polish urban centres, including Poland’s vibrant capital city, Warsaw, while enjoying the airline’s low fares paired with high-quality onboard experience,” the airline said.

Tickets for the new route are available on the airline’s website and via the mobile app from €34.99.

