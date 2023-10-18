October 18, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Christodoulides to attend Cairo conference on Middle East developments

By Staff Reporter014
ΠτΔ – 43η Αντικατοχική Πορεία Μόρφο

President Nikos Christodoulides will attend an international conference on developments in the Middle East in Cairo on Saturday.

The conference has been convened by Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Heads of state from multiple other countries in the region and further afield have been invited to the conference, including from Greece, Turkey, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, France, Germany, Spain, the USA, Russia, and China.

United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres has also been invited.

Avatar photo

Related Posts

North cancels new electric generator tender after receiving no bids

Tom Cleaver

MPs favour expanded post-secondary vocational education

Nikolaos Prakas

Thirteen cases for human trafficking tried in two years

Jean Christou

Migrant sets himself on fire after asylum bid rejected

Nick Theodoulou

Government pledge to stamp out illegal sports schools

Staff Reporter

Meeting on expansion of A&E departments

Nick Theodoulou
@2018 - PenNews. All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign