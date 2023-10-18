October 18, 2023

Paphos police arrest two teenagers after school fight

By Tom Cleaver
Police in Paphos arrested two teenagers on Wednesday after a school fight led to two people being taken to the accident and emergency department on Tuesday.

The arrested pair are aged 17 and 16, and stand accused of conspiracy to commit a felony and actual bodily harm.

One of the victims suffered a broken nose and a haematoma on his left eye, while the other suffered abrasions on various parts of his body.

The pair were formally accused in writing before being released, with Paphos police spokesman Michalis Nikolaou saying they will both be tried as minors.

