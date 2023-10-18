Property Gallery completes two new Platres projects

With the evolution of the picturesque Platres village currently at its peak, Property Gallery continues its grand investment with the completion of two new projects, making a valuable contribution to the community’s pool of treasures: Cleopatra Le Bistro and Petite Patisserie bakery.
The company’s grand investment plan, aiming to establish the mountain village as a holist destination for accommodation and entertainment, includes the already-completed Petite Palais Hotel, one of Platres’ landmarks, Platres Arena sports centre, an innovative athletics and entertainment complex, as well as three other projects in progress – the hotels Pendeli and Splendid, and Greenwood houses, a series of chalets designed to be fully integrated into the historic village’s breathtaking surroundings.
Cleopatra Le Bistro and Petite Patisserie, the company’s new F&B sector projects, are both located in the centre of Platres, just opposite the legendary Petit Palais Boutique Hotel.
Specifically, Cleopatra Le Bistro is an all-day dining place, which offers a choice of delicious dishes of international cuisine from breakfast through to brunch, lunch and dinner. The dining venue has been completely renovated and modernised, while the historic building has been preserved and carefully restored to maintain its original style and charm.
Additionally, Cleopatra Le Bistro has a beautiful veranda with umbrellas for enjoying the fresh mountain air accompanied with mouthwatering food choices and drinks from its carefully-designed menu. Later in the day, guests can enjoy an exquisite array of cocktails, accompanied by eclectic music by DJs. The venue has also become the ultimate spot for sports fans, who can enjoy the bistro’s ambiance, while watching their favourite games, or catching some relaxation and social moments after engaging in training, team-building or tournaments at Platres Arena.
Furthermore, Petite Patisserie has already become a must-visit destination for lovers of baked goods. Armed with traditional recipes and a touch of magic, Petite Patisserie offers a choice of artisanal breads, buttery croissants, and irresistible pastries. Each of its creations is meticulously crafted with love and care, using only the finest ingredients to ensure a symphony of flavours in every bite.
About Property Gallery
Property Gallery counts more than 20 years in the Cyprus real-estate development market, with a team that has earned an impeccable business reputation and recognition in the professional community, and with 49 international awards for design, quality and innovation. Property Gallery has delivered over 55 projects, with many others in progress. It owns a large, continually-expanding real-estate portfolio of over 500 properties.