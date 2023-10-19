Cypriot university joins forces with Wargaming — talent development a key objective

In a bid to enhance their existing collaboration, the Department of Computer Science at the University of Cyprus and Wargaming Group Limited this week announced the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation.
Signing the memorandum on behalf of the University of Cyprus were Professor Anna Philippou, Chair of the Department of Computer Science, and Valentinos Polykarpou General and Executive Director of Global HR Operations & Services at Wargaming Group Ltd, a global company specialising in software game development and publishing.
The announcement explained that the memorandum of cooperation between Wargaming Group Limited and the University of Cyprus aims to provide a framework for collaboration in the fields of Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Computer Graphics, Machine Learning, Data Science, AI, and Cybersecurity.
Additionally, it includes Wargaming Cyprus’s active participation in the department’s industrial partners.
“The broader objective is to disseminate high-level technological knowledge, combined with technology transfer, among the parties involved, in order to strengthen their strategic position in the ever-evolving field of computer science,” the announcement stated.
Philippou stressed that it is a top priority for the University of Cyprus to establish substantial links with the real economy, industry, and the job market.
She noted that the Department of Computer Science maintains close relationships with the industry to disseminate specialised knowledge and know-how and, of course, to train students capable of responding to emerging market trends and demands.
Polykarpou, meanwhile, emphasised that this collaboration signals the company’s commitment to talent development, skills, and abilities, as well as promoting a strong connection between the academic community and the industry.
He stated that through this collaboration, the goal is to empower students with practical skills and exposure to real challenges, offering them unique development opportunities.
“We are optimistic about this new knowledge exchange journey and look forward to a successful and effective partnership,” Polykarpou concluded.