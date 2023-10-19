October 19, 2023

Environment Commissioner stresses importance of managing waste and cleanups

The Environmental Commissioner, Maria Panayiotou, holds a press conference on the clean-up campaign “Let’s Do It! Cyprus 2023”
Environment Commissioner Maria Panayiotou expressed the importance of managing waste and cleanups on Thursday.

She was speaking on the eve of the annual cleanup campaign organised by campaign group “Let’s do it Cyprus”, to which the government will be contributing this year.

“Today we are here to recognise and address two of the most pressing challenges of our time: the climate crisis and environmental degradation. Humanity is producing an ever-increasing amount of waste, which, if not properly managed, could have devastating consequences for human health, the climate, and ecosystems,” she said.

She added, “we will be faced with the tragic consequences of the climate crisis, and we must all seek and implement solutions to reduce waste and promote sustainable development. The piles of waste we see in many areas are a symptom of a much bigger problem: rampant consumerism. This is a mentality which must change.”

The cleanup campaign begins on Sunday at the Zygi beach, with the day’s cleanup co-organised by the Fisheries and Marine Research Department and Let’s do it Cyprus.

Alongside the government and Let’s do it Cyprus, local organisations including the Zygi primary school and the Cyprus Frogman Reserve Association, police, and others will also participate.

