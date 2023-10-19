October 19, 2023

New economic relief measures to be announced

By Iole Damaskinos01
general view of the presidential palace in nicosia
Presidential Palace, Nicosia

The government on Thursday is expected to announce a new package of relief measures to support citizens in the midst of the financial crisis.

The new package is expected to include short- and long-term measures and will cover electricity, fuel and photovoltaics.

The measures were discussed in a meeting last week under President Nikos Christodoulides in the presence of the ministers of trade, finance, interior and labour, and the deputy minister of social welfare.

In his statement to the Cyprus News Agency (CNA), Energy Minister George Papanastasiou had stated that the meeting had determined the measures but the “finishing touches” were awaited.

Papanastasiou noted that the implementation of these measures would be swift and possibly effective as early as November 1.

“The government is taking decisive action to address the issue of rising prices and provide relief to consumers during these challenging economic times,” he said.

He noted at the time that the final decision lies with the president and told CNA, “There will be some final touches related to public finances.”

The measures are expected to be announced after the end of the ministerial council which convenes at 10.30am.

