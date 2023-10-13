October 13, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Palace meeting on prices fails to introduce measures

By Jonathan Shkurko049
In the coming weeks, the government is poised to make its final decisions regarding new measures to combat rising prices, although a meeting at the presidential palace on Friday failed to reach any conclusion.

The meeting, chaired by President Nikos Christodoulides, addressed a range of measures aimed at alleviating the burden on consumers and addressing the consequences of inflation.

Participating in the meeting were Finance Minister Makis Keravnos, Energy Minister George Papanastasiou, Labour Minister Yiannis Panayiotou and Interior Minister Constantinos Ioannou, as well as the Deputy Minister of Social Welfare Marilena Evangelou and the undersecretary to the president Irene Piki.

According to daily Phileleftheros, the government’s final plan is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Various scenarios were considered, and a series of recommendations were placed on the table for further discussion.

Christodoulides, reportedly gave instructions to the ministers that the new measures should focus on two directions: immediate and short-term solutions, and being sustainable.

