Secret service agents granted speed limit exemption

Secret service (KYP) agents will be exempt from speed limits under certain conditions, under a law passed by parliament on Thursday.
Vehicles operated by KYP will be allowed to go over the speed limit, but only in cases where this is deemed necessary for the service “to achieve its mission.”
Unlike the police, the fire department and ambulances, KYP did not have explicit permission to break the speed limit.
Up until 2016 the service had come under the police, which was already exempted from speed limits – so the exemption applied to KYP as well.
But in that year KYP broke away from the police to become a fully independent agency. As such, an explicit exemption had to be made for the secret service.
According to the deputy director of KYP, during the past eight years the number of instances where agents went over the speed limit were minimal, and all justified.