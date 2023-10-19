October 19, 2023

Cyprus Mail
Cyprus

Yialousa high school a quagmire after rain

By Tom Cleaver012
yialousa school

Yialousa high school has been reduced to a flooded, muddy quagmire after rain hit the Karpasia region on Thursday morning.

The school is currently partly housed in portacabins after the main school building was deemed unsafe during inspections carried out following February’s deadly earthquakes in Turkey.

