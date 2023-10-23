Cyprus: Most important exhibitions and events

Cyprus holds a plethora of exhibitions and trade shows that help in promoting different trade, business, and cultural products. These expos will help in improving brand awareness and engage in meaningful interactions. Different brands and companies participate in showcasing their products and services in every exhibition booth for face-to-face experiential marketing. Cyprus is a perfect place to drive high brand success by exhibiting at expos and events. So, in this comprehensive guide, you will learn about all the major events and exhibitions taking place in Cyprus. Let’s dive right into the details.

Top 6 crucial exhibitions and events in Cyprus

Given below are some of the famous exhibitions and events that have taken place and will take place in Cyprus.

1. ECP 2025

ECP 2025 is the 19th edition of the European Congress of Psychology that will be held from 1st July 2025 to 4th July 2025 in Paphos, Cyprus. It is an excellent opportunity to hear from outstanding speakers who have expertise in the domain. You can learn new topics and lessons at this conference. As psychology is an ever-evolving stream, the conference allows professionals and scientists to get together and share their knowledge and views. Moreover, they can work on the challenges of the domain and work on the advancements of the fields.

2. Cyprus International Education and Career Exhibition

This is one of the best trade fairs where different household consumables and home supplies are exhibited. There are different brands showcasing their products in each exhibition stand. Not just this, it has also opened a gateway for amazing representatives from several secondary and higher secondary educational institutions and Industry trade fairs. This will help students to connect and discuss career options locally and abroad. This exhibition also offers a golden chance for educational brands to present their books, technology, and other products and services to youngsters and students.

3. Sustainable Tourism Conference 2023

Since sustainability is evolving in promoting tourist destinations, it is time to embrace sustainability and use it to attract tourists easily. This tourism conference is helpful in attracting environment-conscious tourists to find resilient locations. Exhibitors participated to encourage best practices in the sustainable development of the tourism sector. Also, there will be a sponsorship plan organized at the conference that will help KEBE to easily provide financial support as well as help in shifting the current tourism businesses to sustainable ones.

EMC Eastern Mediterranean Energy Conference and Exhibition 2023

Eastern Mediterranean Energy Conference and Exhibition 2023 will be held between 28th November to 30th November in Limassol, Cyprus. The event is the perfect place for energy companies, technology providers, policymakers, and other stakeholders to join and expand their market presence in related industries. The 3-day event will host 200+ exhibitors and 5000+ participants. There will be 35 technical sessions with 15 plenary sessions. There will be 8 Ministerial keynotes and 10+ Key Regional Operators. It is the perfect event for knowledge sharing, strategic partnership, and collaboration in the energy sector. You can book your space for an exhibition display or booth through the official website of the event.

Participating in the exhibition and conference offers you the epic opportunity to acquire the knowledge, industry standards, and cutting-edge technologies required for successfully navigating the changes in sustainable energy adoption, decarbonization, grid decentralization, etc. Moreover, you will be able to explore the rich history and culture of Paphos. You can get the information to book an exhibition booth at the official domain of the event.

5. Reflect 2023

This year, The Reflect Festival 2023 was held in Limassol, Cyprus between 20th September to 21st September 2023. The event offered an outstanding opportunity for startups, entrepreneurs, and founders to mingle with each other at the epicenter of technology and innovation. It was the perfect place to connect with investors and pitch your ideas to individuals from North Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. You can also expand your network by getting an exhibition booth and showcasing your ideas to like-minded people in the next one.

Moreover, you can attend lectures from experts and attend workshops to widen your skill set. Besides this, you can indulge in high-value dinners and parties to make new friends and business associations in the tech world.

6. SAVENERGY

This exhibition was held in the Nicosia International Conference Center from 7 to 9 April 2023. There are different energy brands selling energy-saving heating and cooling systems, Solar water heaters, biomass, wind, and bulbs that run on low energy. Visiting their exhibition stalls would have helped save energy in an efficient manner.

The Bottom line

Cyprus is a hub for different international events and trade shows that provide a promising opportunity for sellers and businesses to connect with potential prospects and widen their audience. These amazing Cyprus events are a benchmark of its great future and strengthened business relations in different countries. Thus, people should take part in such events held here for more exposure and networking.